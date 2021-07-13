Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Announces Publication of Long-term Efficacy and Safety Results for KEVEYIS for Treatment of Primary Periodic Paralysis in Muscle & Nerve
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that post hoc analyses from a one year open-label study evaluating daily use of KEVEYISÂ® (dichlorphenamide) for the treatment of Primary Periodic Paralysis (PPP) following a nine-week randomized, controlled study were published in the peer-reviewed journal, Muscle & Nerve. The results confirmed that long-term treatment with KEVEYIS is safe and effective for chronic use.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0