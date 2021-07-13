Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Announces Publication of Long-term Efficacy and Safety Results for KEVEYIS for Treatment of Primary Periodic Paralysis in Muscle & Nerve

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that post hoc analyses from a one year open-label study evaluating daily use of KEVEYISÂ® (dichlorphenamide) for the treatment of Primary Periodic Paralysis (PPP) following a nine-week randomized, controlled study were published in the peer-reviewed journal, Muscle & Nerve. The results confirmed that long-term treatment with KEVEYIS is safe and effective for chronic use.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeletal Muscle#Muscle Weakness#Sbbp#Efficacy#Streetinsider Premium#Journal Muscle Nerve#Hyphop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
PPP
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Genentech Hemophilia A Drug Displays Long-term Safety, Efficacy

Genentech’s Hemlibra® (emicizumab-kxwh) showed no new safety signals and continued to deliver consistent bleeding control in the final analysis of a long-term, late-stage hemophilia A study. Hemlibra, a bispecific factor IXa- and factor X-directed antibody, is approved in more than 100 countries to treat hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors....
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Aeglea Bio (AGLE) Announces Publication of 20 Week Data from Phase 1/2 and Open-Label Extension Studies of Pegzilarginase for Treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare metabolic diseases, today announced the publication of 20 week data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D), a rare, progressive and devastating disease characterized by high levels of the amino acid arginine. Pegzilarginase is a novel, recombinant human arginase 1 enzyme designed to lower levels of arginine that is also being investigated in PEACE, an ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of ARG1-D.
Medical & BiotechCadillac News

Grünenthal’s Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator enters clinical development

Grünenthal announced today that the first volunteers have been enrolled in a Phase I trial of its Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator (GRM). The oral investigational medicine aims to provide a therapy option with broad anti-inflammatory efficacy and a more favourable benefit-risk profile compared to current glucocorticoid-based therapies like prednisolone. The Phase...
HealthStreetInsider.com

NanoVibronix (NAOV) Announces Publication of Compelling Study Results for UroShield in The Journal of Medical & Surgical Urology

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShieldÂ® and PainShieldÂ® Surface Acoustic Wave ("SAW") Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that The Journal of Medical & Surgical Urology is publishing an article with overwhelmingly positive findings from a study of patients that used its UroShield in real world settings.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Remdesivir Associated With Reduction in Mortality Rate in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19

Two of the studies also found that patients with COVID-19 who received remdesivir had a significantly increased chance of discharge from the hospital by day 28. Three analyses of large, retrospective, real-world data sets have found that remdesivir was associated with a reduction in mortality rates in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a Gilead press release. Remdesivir is indicated for hospitalized adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg for the treatment of COVID-19.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Cytokinetics (CYTK) Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced positive topline results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of REDWOOD-HCM (Randomized Evaluation of Dosing With CK-274 in Obstructive Outflow Disease in HCM), the Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-3773274 (CK-274), an investigational next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor in development for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The results of REDWOOD-HCM inform dose selection and support progression of CK-274 to a planned Phase 3 registrational clinical trial which is expected to start before year end.
HealthStreetInsider.com

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Announces New MRI Data Showing Increased Brain Volume in Young Patients with Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA) After Treatment with ABO-102 Gene Therapy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene therapy, today announced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data from the Phase 1/2 Transpher A clinical study indicating that ABO-102 increased grey matter, corpus callosum and amygdala volumes in the brain in three young patients with Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA) at 24 months as compared to afflicted patients without treatment. The new data was presented during an oral presentation at the 16th International Symposium on MPS and Related Diseases.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

New Data Presented On The Safety And Efficacy Of Investigational AGN-190584 As A Potential Novel Treatment For Presbyopia, A Common And Progressive Eye Condition

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan, an AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report company, today announced new data, including the full results from the Phase 3 GEMINI 1 clinical study, evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of investigational AGN-190584 (pilocarpine 1.25%) ophthalmic solution for the treatment of presbyopia.
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

CHMP recommends expanded use for Alexion’s PNH therapy Ultomiris

AstraZeneca’s (AZ) Ultomiris has received a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to expand its use to include children and adults with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH). The CHMP recommended marketing authorisation for expanded use of Ultomiris (ravulizumab) based on interim...
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

New Publication Offers Insight Into POTELIGEO® (mogamulizumab-kpkc) Treatment Response In Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Patients With Varying Levels Of Blood Involvement

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Kirin, Inc., an affiliate of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE: 4151) a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced new data from the MAVORIC trial evaluating the response to treatment with POTELIGEO ® (mogamulizumab-kpkc) in adults with mycosis fungoides (MF) or Sézary syndrome (SS) based on the extent of blood involvement at baseline. The post-hoc analysis, published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, showed that patients with higher levels of blood involvement in MF or SS saw improved outcomes when treated with mogamulizumab compared to vorinostat. 1.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Efficacy and safety of intravesical fibrin glue instillation for management of patients with refractory hemorrhagic cystitis: 12-months results. A promising therapy for hemorrhagic cystitis

OBJECTIVES: Fibrin glue (FG) endo-vesical application seems to be a promising therapy for hemorrhagic cystitis (HC). We aimed to evaluate efficacy and safety of FG instillation in patients with HC. METHODS: Patients with HC not responsive to conventional treatments (bladder irrigation, catheterization, blood transfusions, hyperhydration and endoscopic coagulation) were treated...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Flowers on Long-Term Efficacy With Tafasitamab Plus Lenalidomide in DLBCL

Christopher Flowers, MD, discusses the long-term efficacy with tafasitamab-cxix in combination with lenalidomide in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Christopher Flowers, MD, Department Chair, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the long-term efficacy with tafasitamab-cxix (Monjuvi) in combination with lenalidomide (Revlimid) in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Barr on the Implications of the Long-Term Results of the RESONATE-2 Trial in CLL

Paul M. Barr, MD, discusses the clinical implications of the long-term results of the phase 3 RESONATE-2 trial in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Paul M. Barr, MD, an associate professor of medicine and director of the Clinical Trials Office at the Wilmot Cancer Institute of the University of Rochester Medical Center, discusses the clinical implications of the long-term results of the phase 3 RESONATE-2 trial (NCT01722487) in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Healthgentside.co.uk

Woman becomes unable to walk after receiving second Pfizer dose

A young woman by the name of Georgia-Rose Segal, posted a video online in which she shows herself collapsing to the floor by the inability to walk following the second dose of a COVID-19 jab. Collapsed on the floor. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, captures...
Cancerpulmonologyadvisor.com

Two Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Appear Necessary to Protect Cancer Patients on Active Treatment

Cancer patients on active treatment had a “pronounced lag” in antibody production after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, researchers reported in JAMA Oncology. The rate of seropositivity after the first vaccine dose was significantly lower in cancer patients than in control individuals. However, the seropositive rate increased substantially in cancer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy