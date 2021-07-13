First Majestic Silver (AG) Produces 3.3M Oz Silver and 46,545 Oz Gold in Q2, Announces Updated Guidance, New Board Appointment

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver") today announced the pricing of a public offering of 8,930,000 shares of common stock by Gatos Silver and 2,500,000 shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders at a price of US $14.00 per share. In addition, Gatos Silver and the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,339,500 and 375,000 additional shares of common stock, respectively, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately US$125 million for Gatos Silver, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.