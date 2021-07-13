Cancel
First Majestic Silver (AG) Produces 3.3M Oz Silver and 46,545 Oz Gold in Q2, Announces Updated Guidance, New Board Appointment

 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announces that total production in the second quarter of 2021 from the Company's four producing operations, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine and the recently acquired Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, reached 6.4 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 3.3 million ounces of silver and 46,545 ounces of gold. The Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2021 are scheduled to be released on Monday, August 16, 2021.

