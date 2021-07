As the largest industrial company in the region, the Audi site in Neckarsulm is committed to meeting its responsibility to the community and nature. The site is implementing numerous measures as part of the “Mission:Zero” environmental program launched in 2018, thereby playing an important role in making automotive production as environmentally friendly and resource-efficient as possible and avoiding carbon emissions and waste. At the Böllinger Höfe sports car production facility, the Audi e-tron GT* is already being manufactured net carbon-neutralthanks to the exclusive use of green power and heat from renewable sources. The goal is to achieve net carbon-neutrality from all production processes at the entire Neckarsulm site by 2025.