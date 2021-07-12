SGPN Fantasy Football Rankings Update July 12

Even though it’s the middle of July and the regular season is roughly only two months away, there are always some player rankings that are a little shocking at this point in the year. Some may ask why Ryan Tannehill is only the QB10 even though he was the third-highest scoring QB since becoming a starter in Week 7 of 2019 and now has Julio Jones. Others might wonder why Noah Fant is the TE8 after a very pedestrian sophomore season where he was used alongside Albert Okwuegbunam, has teammate WR Courtland Sutton coming back from injury to steal targets this year, and may still have inconsistent QB Drew Lock starting under center.