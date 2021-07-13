Hyzon Motors issues business update, confirms 2021 prior guidance and on track for 2022 (DCRB)
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, announced today updates to orders, memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and technological developments, ahead of its business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB).www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0