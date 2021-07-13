Hyzon Motors issues business update, confirms 2021 prior guidance and on track for 2022 (DCRB)

Fuel cell interconnectors are being used in a variety of applications ranging from small to large. One of the factors driving the fuel cell interconnectors market is growth in the automobile industry. Increase in the need for transportation is driving the automobile sector, thus creating demand for fuel cell interconnectors. Automobile manufacturers have been using fuel technology in vehicles, such as buses, scooters and bicycles, which provides advantages over diesel or gas engines as the level of emissions are zero or low. In addition, it also helps balance the heat, is highly resistant to corrosion and more efficient.