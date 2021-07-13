ArcelorMittal signs MoU with the Spanish Government supporting €1 billion investment in decarbonisation technologies

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) - Get Report, the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced the broadening of its manufacturing capacity in Tijuana, Mexico. Having significantly added headcount during the last several years, the company has entered into a lease arrangement for a 319,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse center that is being built to its specifications and is scheduled to enter into production slightly after the start of calendar year 2022. This move is in support of the anticipated future demand of the business. The facility will augment our growing investments in U.S. production.