Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ArcelorMittal signs MoU with the Spanish Government supporting €1 billion investment in decarbonisation technologies

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New DRI and EAF installations in Gijón will reduce carbon emissions at the company’s Spanish operations by approximately 50%. The DRI installation in Gijón will also enable ArcelorMittal Sestao...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aditya Mittal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcelormittal#Us Steel#Steel Industry#Co2 Emissions#Spanish#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Eaf#Arcelormittal Sestao#Arcelormittal Asturias#The Government Of Spain#European Union#Arcelormittal Executive#Iberian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
Spain
News Break
Industry
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Industryhospitalitynet.org

FREO to invest €400 million in Spanish hotels

FREO Group, the trusted operating partner of global investors that provides unrivalled access to on-the-ground real estate experts in Europe, the UK and the US, has launched a new platform aiming to invest €400 million in hotels in Spain on behalf of institutional capital. FREO is currently under exclusivity on...
AmericasBusiness Insider

Government of Canada announces support for University of Victoria to create Centre for Advanced Materials & Related Technology (CAMTEC) BioMedical Core

Funding addresses a unique gap in the life sciences ecosystem by providing specialized equipment that will help life sciences companies in B.C. scale up. VICTORIA, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - British Columbia's life sciences sector has faced substantial equipment and training costs, restricting companies from quickly responding to challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Opportunities exist to improve the health of western Canadians, which is why the Government of Canada is investing in access to critical infrastructure and training in this sector.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Contracts Signed At 2021 Qingdao Multinationals Summit To Bring In US$11.85 Billion In New Investment

QINGDAO, China, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Qingdao Multinationals Summit, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the People's Government of Shandong Province from July 15 to July16, featured 28 events across 12 categories, attracting 390 Fortune 500 companies and 517 firms considered leaders in their respective industries. At the summit, 96 foreign investment projects were signed, calling for a total investment of US$11.85 billion and contracted foreign investment of US$5.02 billion. The projects cover high-end equipment manufacturing, new-generation information technology, renewable energies and materials, medical and health care equipment and services, modern and efficient agriculture, cultural creativity and modern marine industries, and involve multinational companies from more than 20 countries, including Toyota ( Japan), Aeon ( Japan), Hyundai Heavy Industries ( South Korea), CJ ( South Korea), Wilmar International ( Singapore), Tyson Foods Inc. (US), Linde (Germany), and Louis Dreyfus ( Netherlands).
Energy Industryinternationalinvestment.net

Spanish insurance giant launches renewables co-investment

Spanish insurance giant MAPFRE launches first renewables fund - a co-investment vehicle with Spanish energy company Iberdrola. The launch of MAPFRE Energías Renovables I FCR a part of an ongoing strategic alliance with the Spanish energy company towards creating sustainable investment products for the region and European investors. Energías Renovables...
Economykitco.com

Spanish government approves Unicaja's acquisition of Liberbank

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government has approved Unicaja’s acquisition of Liberbank, the lenders said on Monday, lowering Spain’s number of banks to 10 from 55 before the 2008 economic crisis. Following the Economy Ministry’s approval, Unicaja said it expected the transaction to be completed before the end of July,...
AccidentsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Truck Plunges into Roaring River after Trying to Cross Unstable Bridge in Scary Video

Video of a Russian truck driving over a failing wooden suspension bridge made for a tense moment last week. In the video, a mid-size Russian pickup truck starts its run across a temporary Volga River bridge. Residents watch in horror as the truck nears the middle. The wheels begin to submerge and kick up water. At the middle point, the truck stops, and seconds later, rope from one side snaps. The motor vehicle flips and falls into the river.
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Invests $230,000 In Two Projects Supporting Women And Families In New Brunswick

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone has the right to live free from violence. However, many people in Canada continue to experience violence every day because of their gender, gender expression, gender identity or perceived gender. This issue has only been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic in communities across the country. That's why the Government of Canada is collaborating with organizations that provide continued support and empower women and families, Indigenous peoples, and underrepresented people, ensuring that everyone can feel safe and live a life free of violence.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Clearfield Ramps Production Capacity

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) - Get Report, the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced the broadening of its manufacturing capacity in Tijuana, Mexico. Having significantly added headcount during the last several years, the company has entered into a lease arrangement for a 319,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse center that is being built to its specifications and is scheduled to enter into production slightly after the start of calendar year 2022. This move is in support of the anticipated future demand of the business. The facility will augment our growing investments in U.S. production.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Workwear/Uniforms Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Workwear/Uniforms Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Workwear/Uniforms market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Workwear/Uniforms industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
EconomyForexTV.com

Australian, NZ Dollars Weaken Amid China's Crackdown On Technology Sector

The Australian and NZ dollars declined against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as China’s crackdown on private tutoring companies and growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing dampened risk sentiment. Chinese authorities introduced a new set of sweeping regulations on private educators, which includes prohibiting tutoring...
InternetPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

China launches 6-month campaign to clean up apps

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s industry ministry has announced a 6-month campaign to clean up what it says are serious problems with internet apps violating consumer rights, cyber security and “disturbing market order.”. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in an online notice that, among other things, companies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy