Lexaria Receives Patent Protection in Japan

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New patent granted in Japan adds to existing patents in the EU, the U.S., India and Australia. KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX)(NASDAQ: LEXXW)...

