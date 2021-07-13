Cancel
MLB

MLB All-Star Game: Shohei Ohtani named American League’s starting pitcher and leadoff hitter

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngels pitcher Shohei Ohtani will bat leadoff for the American League, and will also take the mound as the starting pitcher at this year’s All-Star game. Ohtani also became the first Japanese player to participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, and becomes the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher. The DH rule will be changed for the first time specifically to suit Ohtani, who is listed in the lineup as a designated hitter.

Shohei Ohtani
#Mlb All Star Game#American League#The American League#Japanese#The Home Run Derby#All Star
