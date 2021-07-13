Owens Corning (OC) Announces Acquisition of vliepa GmbH
Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) announced today that it has acquired vliepa GmbH, which specializes in the coating, printing and finishing of nonwovens, paper and film for the building materials industry. The acquisition broadens Owens Corning's significant global nonwovens portfolio to better serve European customers and accelerate growth of building and construction market applications in the region.
