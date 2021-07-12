MLB Home Run Derby Betting Picks | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 23)
The MLB is on the All-Star break but we have the Home Run Derby tonight! Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji drop their bi-weekly episode to start the week with their MLB Home Run Derby Betting Picks. Malcolm discuss the heart break of England losing in the Euro Cup 2020 final. The guys get into the season ending injury to Ronald Acuna Jr. Furthermore, the guys get into their prop picks and winners for the derby tonight!www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
