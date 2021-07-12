Cancel
Miami, FL

Miami Hurricanes Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 727)

By The College Football Experience
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team breakdown with the Miami Hurricanes season preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) analyze the Hurricanes current roster and project just how they’ll do this upcoming season. Could D’Eriq King win the Heisman trophy? Are the Hurricanes a sleeper to upset the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 1? What should we expect from Manny Diaz in year 3? Will Miami be Clemson’s top contender in the ACC? We talk it all on this special Miami Hurricanes edition of The College Football Experience.

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

