Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hear Trivium’s Matt Heafy Join Powerwolf On New Version Of “Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePowerwolf have released a lyric video for their reworked version of their track “Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)“. This new version features a guest appearance from Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy. It will appear on a bonus companion album to Powerwolf‘s impending new record “Call Of The Wild“, both of which will be out this Friday, July 16th. The original version of this track appeared on Powerwolf‘s 2018 album “The Sacrament Of Sin“.

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Scheepers
Person
Chris Harms
Person
Matt Heafy
Person
Jari Mäenpää
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivium#Primal Fear#Arch Enemy#Soilwork#Avatar#Alestorm#Wintersun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Iron Maiden Drops Biblical Epic ‘The Writing on the Wall,’ First New Music in 6 Years

Iron Maiden have unleashed their new video for “The Writing on the Wall,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-bound heavy metal act’s first new music in six years. The video is an animated retelling of Bible stories like the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Moses parting the Red Sea (or in this case, a deadly forcefield) with four cloaked motorcyclists — under the direction of Iron Maiden’s ghoulish mascot Eddie — bringing death, destruction, and plague to the dystopian world’s oppressors.
Musictheprp.com

Metallica Release Rough Cut Of “Enter Sandman” Video & Pre-Production Version Of “Don’t Tread On Me”, Volbeat Debut “Don’t Tread On Me” Cover

This week’s offerings from Metallica‘s upcoming deluxe edition of their self-titled album (AKA ‘The Black Album‘) and its accompanying tribute record “The Metallica Blacklist” have arrived online. First up is the ‘Psycho Band Pass’ edition of the group’s music video for their biggest single to date, “Enter Sandman“. That video is described as an early rough cut of the Wayne Isham directed music video which would go on to launch the band to superstardom.
Musicloudersound.com

10 times Joey Jordison was an absolute hero

With the announcement of the death of former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, the world of metal has lost a genuine icon. Jordison rose to prominence as drummer with the nine-headed monster from Iowa, but there was so much more to him than just being a member of modern metal’s most influential band.
Musicmetalinjection

METAL INJECTION LIVECAST #630 – Fecal Attack featuring Doo-Doo Schaffer

We kicked things off discussing the title of the new Megadeth album, and playing a few more Dave Mustaine Cameo videos. We then discuss the latest news about Jon Schaffer's experience in jail, including stories of a fecal attack. We discuss Dee Snider's recent comments about David Ellefson and play the hot new hit single from Aaron Lewis of Staind, "Am I The Only One?." Before we wrap the show up, we discuss a bit about the Olympics.
Musiciconvsicon.com

DEE SNIDER Unleashes Video For Powerful New Track “Down But Never Out”

Legendary heavy metal vocalist and pop culture icon DEE SNIDER will release his triumphant fifth full-length album, Leave A Scar, this Friday, July 30, 2021 via Napalm Records! Produced by Jamey Jasta with co-production, mixing and mastering by drummer Nick Bellmore, Leave A Scar sees DEE SNIDER & Co. continuing in the invigorated, modern direction of his previous release, For The Love Of Metal, infusing a dose of classic heavy metal flavor that longtime fans will rush to embrace.
Musictheprp.com

Satanic Planet (The Locust, Ex-Slayer, Etc.) Debut “Strangers” Music Video

Satanic Planet have released a music video for the song “Strangers” from their self-titled debut album. Dennis Bersales directed this video for the supergroup, who feature Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, ex-Slayer), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, etc.) and more among their ranks. Their aforementioned debut album saw a release this past May through Three One G Records.
Musictheprp.com

As I Lay Dying’s Phil Sgrosso Releases New EP, Launches ‘Raise The Bridge’ Podcast

In addition to launching a new project dubbed Apathian this past April, As I Lay Dying guitarist/vocalist Phil Sgrosso has now released a debut EP of solo material under his own name. That two-song effort is titled “Tension Rising/Light Of Day” and can be heard below. Sgrosso oversaw most aspects of the production process sans the mixing, which was done by Joseph McQueen. Mike Kalajian took on the mastering duties.
MusicThe Guardian

Slipknot’s Joey Jordison corralled chaos with his explosive talent

To better understand the magnitude of former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison’s death at the age of 46 requires us to first recall the loss of another drummer. Praised universally for his technical wizardry and powerhouse style, Rush’s legendary Neil Peart died in January 2020 – a watershed moment for rock drumming. Eighteen months later, we now face the heavy metal equivalent.
Musictheprp.com

Rivers Of Nihil Detail New Album “The Work”, Debut “Clean” Music Video

Rivers Of Nihil have premiered the music video for their track “Clean“, which is the first single from their upcoming album “The Work“. Metal Blade Records have a September 24th release date scheduled for the latter with pre-orders available now at metalblade.com/riversofnihil. Speaking of the central concept behind the album,...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Dee Snider's Leave A Scar: fist-pumping fun set to a soundtrack of heavy metal thunder

Dee Snider loves heavy metal – he named his last album For The Love Of Metal for Chrissake. Many might point to his defence of the genre’s very existence in the Supreme Court as his ultimate act of devotion, but perhaps even more admirable is his unwavering dedication to juggernaut riffs and anthemic choruses. Leave A Scar is business as usual; fist-pumping fun set to a soundtrack of heavy metal thunder, and a sense of dogged PMA delivered with sledgehammer subtlety on the likes of Silent Battles. It might be a pongier variety of cheese than the last album, but it’s easy to forgive when Leave A Scar serves as an unapologetic love letter to a genre Dee has served for almost four decades. The Corpsegrinder guest spot on Time To Choose even shows Dee isn’t sniffy when it comes to metal’s heaviest bastions.
Rock MusicNewsTimes

Flashback: Joey Jordison Subs on a Metallica Gig in 2004

On June 6th, 2004, mere hours before Metallica were due onstage to headline the Download Festival — the U.K.’s biggest metal event — medics rushed drummer Lars Ulrich to the hospital to treat a then-undisclosed illness. Rather than let down the estimated 70,000 fans in attendance, the band tapped some of their famous friends who had already played that day to fill in. Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo played the night’s first two songs, “Battery” and “The Four Horsemen,” while Slipknot’s Joey Jordison — dressed in his trademark mask and jumpsuit — played the rest of the set (with the exception of “Fade to Black,” performed by Ulrich’s drum tech, Flemming Larsen).
MusicRevolver

See Joey Jordison's Iconic Vertical Drum Solo From Slipknot's 'Disasterpieces'

Joey Jordison wasn't just one of the greatest metal drummers of his era by technical standards, he was also a terrific showman. The late Slipknot co-founder wasn't the most extroverted performer of original Nine (that would be a toss-up between Shawn "Clown" Crahan or Corey Taylor) but his humongous presence behind the kit could be felt during any moment of a given song, and he knew how to gift the audience what they came to see.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Actor, Dead at 75

Charlie Robinson, whose five-decade acting career included playing series mainstay Mac Robinson the court clerk on Night Court, died on Sunday in Los Angeles due to cardiac arrest and cancer complications, as Variety reports. He was 75. Starring in numerous TV, film and theater productions, Robinson’s enduring role was as Mac Robinson on Night Court, which he joined in 1984 for Season Two and portrayed through the rest of its nine-season run. His first recurring role before portraying Mac was in primetime soap opera Flamingo Road, and in 1983 he starred in the short-lived comedy sitcom Buffalo Bill. After Night Court wrapped...
Musicvhnd.com

Billy Gibbons On First Van Halen Concert: ‘That Blew My Mind’

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons said seeing Van Halen perform for the first time lived up to all of the hype and then some. Gibbons was a guest on Eddie Trunk’s SiriusXM show Trunk Nation recently. At one point in the interview the conversation steered towards Eddie Van Halen. Gibbons said he had heard all about Eddie’s talents, even had Van Halen’s 1978 debut album, but didn’t get a chance to see the band until years later. It was worth the wait, according to Gibbons.
MusicTMZ.com

Former Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Death, Emotional 911 Call

Here's the tragic 911 audio from former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison's death, and while it starts off fairly matter-of-fact ... his ex-girlfriend ends up getting very emotional about what she's discovered. In the audio, obtained by TMZ, the caller is a woman who says she's Joey's ex, and she tells...

Comments / 0

Community Policy