Hear Trivium’s Matt Heafy Join Powerwolf On New Version Of “Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)”
Powerwolf have released a lyric video for their reworked version of their track “Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)“. This new version features a guest appearance from Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy. It will appear on a bonus companion album to Powerwolf‘s impending new record “Call Of The Wild“, both of which will be out this Friday, July 16th. The original version of this track appeared on Powerwolf‘s 2018 album “The Sacrament Of Sin“.www.theprp.com
