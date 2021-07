Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to lead the two best T20 playing 11 for Team India with Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri as a coach. For probably the first time in the history of Indian cricket, we are seeing two International teams playing in two parallel series. There’s the team with all senior players planning to play the Test series vs England, and there’s the alternate squad already playing the limited-overs series vs Sri Lanka.