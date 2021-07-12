Cancel
Thomas Hill to be Featured Artist at Bear’s Mill

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric Bear’s Mill’s Clark Gallery will feature the earthenware pottery and wood panels of Richmond, Indiana-based artist Thomas Hill at the upcoming “Art At the Mill” exhibit opening Friday, July 30 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The artist will share information about his work, methods, and inspiration in a brief talk beginning at 7 p.m. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, August 22; “Art at the Mill,” curated by Jan Roestamadji and Julie Clark, is free and open to the public.

