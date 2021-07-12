Thomas Hill to be Featured Artist at Bear’s Mill
Historic Bear’s Mill’s Clark Gallery will feature the earthenware pottery and wood panels of Richmond, Indiana-based artist Thomas Hill at the upcoming “Art At the Mill” exhibit opening Friday, July 30 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The artist will share information about his work, methods, and inspiration in a brief talk beginning at 7 p.m. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, August 22; “Art at the Mill,” curated by Jan Roestamadji and Julie Clark, is free and open to the public.www.countynewsonline.org
