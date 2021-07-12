Cancel
Butcher Babies To Perform Debut Album "Goliath" On Summer/Fall Tour With Infected Rain & Stitched Up Heart

By wookubus
theprp.com
 18 days ago

Butcher Babies have announced a summer/fall headlining tour with Infected Rain, Stitched Up Heart and Kaleido (select dates). The trek will find Butcher Babies performing their 2013 debut album "Goliath" in full each night along with other fan favorites. The dates for the trek include:. 08/28 Pipestem, WV – Metal...

www.theprp.com

Rock Musiciconvsicon.com

DAUGHTRY Annoucnces ‘Dearly Beloved’ Album And Fall 2021 Tour Dates

With three years since their last album, Daughtry announces new LP, Dearly Beloved due out September 17 and now available for PRE-ORDER TODAY HERE. The 13-track album features the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs Sales Chart #1 and Top 20 Active Rock Radio Hit ‘Heavy Is the Crown,’ along with instant pre-order gift track ‘Lioness’ –– AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE HERE – via Dogtree Records and ADA Worldwide. This news comes coupled with the announcement of the band’s upcoming headlining in-person tour kicking off this November 2021 and featuring rock legends and fellow collaborators Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht – on sale here.
New York City, NYguitargirlmag.com

Shortly Announces Debut Album Dancer – Out September 24th via Triple Crown Records; Touring with Chloe Moriondo This Fall

New York, NY – July 16th, 2021 – Detroit’s Shortly (aka Alexandria Maniak) has announced their debut album – Dancer – due out on September 24th via Triple Crown Records and available for PRE-ORDER HERE. Maniak, who also plays guitar and bass in Chloe Moriondo‘s band, is set to support the debut LP this Fall, opening select dates of Moriondo’s US headline tour. Confirmed dates can be found below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The War On Drugs announce new album & tour, making Madison Square Garden debut (BV presale)

The War On Drugs have announced their first album in four years, I Don't Live Here Anymore, due October 29 via Atlantic. Bandleader Adam Granduciel co-produced it with frequent collaborator Shawn Everett, and they made it in such legendary studios as Electric Lady in New York and Sound City in Los Angeles. The album's first single is "Living Proof," and though The War On Drugs were known for building songs with studio overdubs in the past, this one came together at LA's Electro-Vox studio as a live band, with Granduciel joined by bassist Dave Hartley, multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca, keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez. It's a lovely song that finds the band exploring their warm, folky side, and it comes with a video by Emmett Malloyy shot on 16mm at the historic Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach, California. Check it out below.
Musicedmidentity.com

Le Youth Announces Dates for US Summer/Fall 2021 Tour

This year has already been a huge one for Le Youth and now he’s surprised fans with a flurry of tour dates that will take him across the US. Los Angeles-based producer Le Youth has continued to grow his dominance in the scene even more in 2021 after making quite the splash in 2020. He’s treated his fanbase to a flurry of serene releases that include tracks like “Miraje,” “Underwater,” and “Rise” along with EPs such as Colour that are vibrant to their core. But beyond his own productions, he’s further grown his PRGRSSN imprint as well, which has become a home to numerous artists including Leossa, Merkie, Fløa, Jake Kaiser, and Ucros, to name a few.
Musicmagneticmag.com

James Blake Announces New Album 'Friends That Break Your Heart' & US Fall Tour

James Blake has announced a new album Friends That Break Your Heart, which will arrive in September. He has released the first single from it “Say What You Will,” which was premiered as the hottest record in the world by Annie Mac today and one of her final ones before she leaves BBC Radio 1. The single also arrives with a music video starring Finneas.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

James Blake Announces New Album Friends That Break Your Heart for September 2021 Release, Shares Fall Tour Dates and Compares Himself to Finneas in New Music Video for “Say What You Will”

Grammy-Award-winning singer and producer James Blake has announced his new album Friends That Break Your Heart, set to be released September 10 via Republic Records. With the album announcement, Blake also released its lead single “Say What You Will” along with its music video. The song is much like Blake’s incredible style filled with piano and soft-tempo production with harmonizing vocals. Its accompanying cinematic visual stars fellow producer Finneas, who takes all of the spotlight that Blake seemingly wants in the video. Check it out below.
MusicMetalSucks

Chevelle Announce ‘Niritias’ Summer/Fall Tour

Sep. 01 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater [tickets]. Sep. 03 – Pryor, OK – Catch the Fever Festival Grounds [tickets]. Sep. 04 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion [tickets]. Sep. 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion [tickets]. Sep. 08 – Huntsville, AL –...
Rock Musicwvli927.com

Steely Dan Rolls Out Fall Tour Dates, Announces New Live Albums

Steely Dan, led by Donald Fagen, has announced the 28-date “Absolutely Normal Tour.” The trek kicks off on October 5th in Miami with a four-night stand at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater — and winds down on November 17th, 19th, and 20th at Boston's Orpheum Theatre. Fagen and the band will play multi-night runs in Orlando and St. Petersburg, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Morristown, New Jersey; and Port Chester, New York.
Musictheprp.com

Turnstile To Tour With $uicideboy$, Chief Keef & More This Fall

Turnstile will be out this fall with hip hop duo $uicideboy$ and more on the ‘Greyday Tour‘. The dates for that trek can be found below, with various other artists to appear on select dates. Among those set to join are Chief Keef, Slowthai, Night Lovell, Germ and more. See below for more info.
Musictheprp.com

Turnstile Debut “Blackout” Music Video

Turnstile have shared their new single “Blackout” online. It’s the latest to surface from the band’s forthcoming album “Glow On“, which Roadrunner Records will have out on August 27. The band themselves directed the below animated music video for it, which was put together by Alexis Jamet and Logan Triplett. The band’s upcoming touring schedule includes the following shows:
Musictheprp.com

Jinjer Premiere “Mediator” Music Video

“Mediator” has arrived as the second single from Jinjer‘s forthcoming new album “Wallflowers“. Speaking of this latest track to make its way online from the effort, the band commented:. “With years getting older, we often realize that the world around us is far from what we expected it to be....
Musicstereoboard.com

Daughtry To Support Sixth Album 'Dearly Beloved' With Fall US Tour, Share New Song Lioness

Daughtry have announced their first album in three years. 'Dearly Beloved' will arrive on September 17 via Dogtree Records and Warner Music Group's ADA Worldwide. Comprising 13 tracks, it'll feature the previously unveiled World On Fire and Heavy Is The Crown, along with the newly shared melodic guitar-led offering Lioness, which finds the band embracing their rock roots.
Gowanda, NYTimes-Herald

Gowanda native performs at Hollywood Theater at start of busy summer, fall

GOWANDA — A special concert by Gowanda native Joe Wiens was held July 16 at Gowanda’s Historic Hollywood Theater. Wiens’ performance included a collection of songs featuring well-known covers as well as many originals from his new album, “Sounds of Isolation.”. A Gowanda Central School graduate, Wiens has been based...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Gustaf announce debut album, share “Book” video, touring with IDLES

After three years of constant gigging in Brooklyn, becoming one of the city's hardest working and most reliably fun groups, Gustaf have announced their debut album. It's titled Audio Drag for Ego Slobs and will be out October 1 via Royal Mountain Records. Singer Lydia Gammill co-produced the album with Carlos Hernandez (Ava Luna, Mr Twin Sister) and it includes last year's single "Mine."
Musictheprp.com

The Bronx Debut New Track “Mexican Summer”

The Bronx‘s “Mexican Summer” has debuted online as the latest single to be shared from their new album “Bronx VI“. This cut will serve as the final pre-release track ahead of that album’s August 27th release date through Cooking Vinyl. In addition to that, the group have teamed up with filmmaker Craig Stecyk for a limited edition skateboard themed around the track.
Rock Musicwfav951.com

Grouplove To Release Debut Album On Vinyl, Perform Album Live

Grouplove is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 debut album, Never Trust A Happy Song, with the upcoming release of a special limited-edition vinyl. The vinyl arrives alongside an exclusive new line of Never Trust A Happy Song merch. The band will further mark the anniversary with a concert...
Musicmetalinsider.net

Dream Theater announce new album & Fall 2021 tour

Dream Theater have announced their overall fifteenth full length effort, A View From The Top Of The World, will be released on October 22nd via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music. During the group’s tour in support of their prior effort, Distance Over Time and the 20th anniversary of Scenes From a Memory, the COVID-19 pandemic came in bringing the entire globe to a halt, which inevitably gave the band time to work on the new record during quarantine. The upcoming album was produced by John Petrucci, engineered and additional production by James “Jimmy T” Meslin, and mixed/mastered by Andy Sneap.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

The Accidentals’ 2021 Fall Tour and Latest Album Release Date

On September 29th, multi-faceted folk-rockers The Accidentals will kick off a long-awaited U.S. tour in their home state of Michigan. Joined by their friend and collaborator Sawyer Fredericks,. this co-bill tour will take the female-fronted, multi-instrumentalist power trio throughout Michigan and the Midwest before heading east for a southerly jaunt...

