Black Satellite have released their new cover of Rammstein‘s 2001 track “Sonne“. Speaking of their version, the band’s vocalist Larissa Vale offered:. “We really wanted to challenge ourselves with ‘Sonne‘, especially vocally. Before doing the song I hadn’t spoken a word of German. It was extremely important to make sure my personality and emotion came through even while singing in a foreign language. I grew up hearing my parents speak Ukrainian at home and am fairly decent at learning languages which definitely helped a lot. Despite these challenges, we wanted to make sure the song still felt authentic to us and our style as a band.”