Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Underwent A Successful Gastrectomy For His Cancer Battle

Monday, April 12th, was the day my life as I knew it changed forever: I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. The news hit like a brick thrown from out of nowhere; I had a large, cancerous tumor– in my eyeball. Although I had never heard of this type of cancer, the various doctors I’ve encountered have referred to this particular cancer as “one that’s a very different animal” and “one that’s very hard to control” in terms of spread. I have ocular melanoma.