Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Underwent A Successful Gastrectomy For His Cancer Battle
Exodus guitarist Gary Holt has checked in with an update on the health of his bandmate, drummer Tom Hunting. Hunting underwent a full gastrectomy (a surgical removal of the stomach) earlier today, July 12th. The procedure was neccessitated by a gastric tumor found in his upper stomach this past February. He has been receiving treatment for it since then, managing to half the size of the tumor.www.theprp.com
