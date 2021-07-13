Cancel
Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Underwent A Successful Gastrectomy For His Cancer Battle

By wookubus
theprp.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExodus guitarist Gary Holt has checked in with an update on the health of his bandmate, drummer Tom Hunting. Hunting underwent a full gastrectomy (a surgical removal of the stomach) earlier today, July 12th. The procedure was neccessitated by a gastric tumor found in his upper stomach this past February. He has been receiving treatment for it since then, managing to half the size of the tumor.

