Going into the ECB meeting there were expectations that after the ECB’s strategic review, the ECB would be revealing a more dovish hand. At the heart of those dovish expectations was the theory that the ECB would somehow morph the emergency PEPP purchase program (due to expire in 2022) into the standard €20 billion a month AP program. This was hinted at in the run-up to the meeting by Christine Lagarde who said that the PEPP could ‘change’ into something else. However, the statement was not explicit. It was a case of trying to read between the lines.