The keys to accelerating revenue cycle optimization

By In collaboration with Allscripts
beckershospitalreview.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf one thing in healthcare is an unwavering constant, it is that patient health is, and always will be, the top priority for any hospital. It’s the truest indicator of success and for good reason. But to ensure that goal is consistently met, healthcare organizations of all sizes need to be active in how they manage and optimize their revenue cycles. A recent Gartner report offers an in-depth look at how to better position your organization for better revenue capture and to build a solid financial foundation. As I read through the findings, I was immediately struck by not only how important these steps for RCM optimization are, but also by how easily accomplished they can be with the right health IT partner. Here are some highlights I think are relevant for any organization.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

#Optimization#Performance Management#Acceleration#Gartner#Rcm#Hospitals#Rpa#Nthrive#Sunrise Financial#Sunrise Financial#Allscripts
