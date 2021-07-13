Miami (OH) RedHawks Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 728)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network pulls back the curtain on what they expect from each of the group of 5 conferences and the FBS independents. Pick Dundee (@TheColbyD) is joined by Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) as the trio talks about each group of 5 conference race and what they are projecting. Will Cincinnati have a cake walk to the AAC Championship? Who will be the top contender in the AAC? Will San Jose State win the Mountain West Conference again? What should we expect from Boise State and Nevada in the Mountain West? Is it going to be Coastal Carolina or Louisiana in the Sun Belt? Could there be a surprise team in the Sun Belt Conference? Will UAB and Florida Atlantic be the top teams in the Conference USA? Will Louisiana Tech and UTSA be contenders in the CUSA? Will Ball State win the MAC again? Could Eastern Michigan or Ohio surprise in the MAC? What should we expect from Liberty, BYU & Army as independents this year? We talk it all on this special edition of The College Football Experience.