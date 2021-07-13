Cancel
Paris Hilton Shocks the Internet by Announcing Her New Netflix Series ‘Cooking With Paris’

By Tamara Fuentes
Elle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton is about to heat things up in her kitchen thanks to her brand new Netflix series. She announced that her new TV show Cooking With Paris is officially coming to the streamer in August 2021. “I’m so excited!! ✨👑✨ Next month I’m returning to television, and this time...

