Tom Hiddleston thanked all the fans for making Loki such a big hit after the Finale aired today. Marvel fans are still reeling from all the revelations in the last episode from Season 1. It sure does feel like everything is up for negotiation at this point. This is the first moment since the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home where there has felt like a clear road forward for what’s to come. The secret cameo midway through the episode will get a lot of headlines. But, Hiddleston absolutely owns Loki as a character and gives one of his most affecting performances in the MCU over the course of this series. The finale in particular had fans very emotional as the Asgardian was left grasping at straws as everything comes unraveled. Producers had mentioned that the actor was absolutely in ownership of this role, but the course of these six episodes absolutely proved that assertion to be correct. Check out what he had to say down below: