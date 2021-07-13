Tig Notaro's Sons Had a Hilarious Revelation About Getting Older | The Tonight Show

Tig Notaro is a comedian, actor, writer, and podcast host. Her upcoming, fully animated comedy special, “Tig Notaro: Drawn,” will air on HBO on July 24th. Often praised for her unique style of deadpan confessional comedy, Notaro revealed in a critically acclaimed 2012 standup show that she had been diagnosed with cancer, not long after suffering a severe intestinal disease, losing her mother unexpectedly, and going through a breakup. Her rise in comedy and battle with cancer were chronicled in the 2015 Netflix documentary “Tig.” Notaro was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2014 for her comedy album “Tig Notaro LIVE,” and again in 2016 for “Boyish Girl Interrupted,” which also received an Emmy nomination. Her most recent special, “Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here,” was released on Netflix, in 2018. Her numerous film and television credits include “Army of the Dead,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Transparent,” “One Mississippi,” “Under a Rock with Tig Notaro,” and “Instant Family.” Notaro is the host of two podcasts: “Tig and Cheryl: True Story,” on which she and her co-host, Cheryl Hines, discuss a new documentary film each week, and “Don’t Ask Tig,” on which she and notable guests offer advice on a range of topics.