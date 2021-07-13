State Signs Off on Spaceport Camden

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) is set to grant GLOBALX (GXA, Miami Int'l) authority to conduct charter flights after it issued a show-cause order to that effect. Following a lengthy application process in which Global Crossing Airlines, Inc., trading as GLOBALX, was asked to clarify its complex ownership structures, the DOT said it found the start-up fit, willing, and able to conduct interstate and foreign charter air transportation of persons, property, and mail as a US certificated air carrier. The DOT also granted a GLOBALX request to shorten the answer period to the filing of objections to its order from 14 calendar days to 7 business days as of July 23.