LIVE REVIEW: Summerland Tour 2021 – 7/9/21 @ Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth, TX
“I’m re-living my high school years,” was a common refrain overhead by those in attendance at the Summerland tour on Friday night at Billy Bob’s. Everclear’s annual tour celebrates the 90’s, even if most the bands they have in-tow never stopped making music. Indeed, each of the support bands have released new music in the last few years, including New York’s Wheatus, California’s Hoobastank, and the always incredibly Living Colour (whose first album came out in the 80’s). Of course, headliner Everclear released their most recent album, Black is the New Black, in 2015. Nevertheless, those on hand wanted to hear those 90’s hits and they didn’t leave disappointed.thevoidreport.com
