LIVE REVIEW: Summerland Tour 2021 – 7/9/21 @ Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth, TX

Last Monday & Tuesday, Billy Kreutzmann brought his latest incarnation of the Kids to the mainland to play a two-night blowout at the sandstone mecca Red Rocks. Originally slated as a single show, tickets sold out almost instantly and in light of this demand, the call for more was answered. The response: another sold out show. With the triad of tailgaters, tapers, and tie dyes in tow, the Deadicated came from across the land and once again rolled up the mountain searching for the sound in hopes of catching a little magic as the music played the band. Outside of the usual progeny in Reed Mathis on bass, Aaron Magner on keys, and Tom Hamilton on guitar, the family welcomed James Casey’s huge talent on saxophone and vocals and the illustrious Billy Strings on guitar, whose name says it all.