Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

LIVE REVIEW: Summerland Tour 2021 – 7/9/21 @ Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth, TX

By jkevinlynch
thevoidreport.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m re-living my high school years,” was a common refrain overhead by those in attendance at the Summerland tour on Friday night at Billy Bob’s. Everclear’s annual tour celebrates the 90’s, even if most the bands they have in-tow never stopped making music. Indeed, each of the support bands have released new music in the last few years, including New York’s Wheatus, California’s Hoobastank, and the always incredibly Living Colour (whose first album came out in the 80’s). Of course, headliner Everclear released their most recent album, Black is the New Black, in 2015. Nevertheless, those on hand wanted to hear those 90’s hits and they didn’t leave disappointed.

thevoidreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
State
California State
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
New York State
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Alexakis
Person
Vernon Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Summerland#S Band#Summerland Tour 2021#Hoobastank#Living Colour#Afterglow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Fort Worth, TXfwtx.com

Abraham Alexander Joining Leon Bridges to Rep Fort Worth on Fall Tour

There’s gonna be a whole lotta Fort Worth going on during Leon Bridges’ fall tour in support of his new album, Gold-Diggers Sound, which today was released on all streaming services. Abraham Alexander, one of Bridges’ besties who has a decent catalogue of tunes himself (if you haven’t streamed “Stay,”...
MusicGreensburg Daily News

UPDATE: Summerland Tour concert at The Mill rescheduled

UPDATE 1:30 p.m. July 16: Due to weather, the concert has been rescheduled to July 29. Original column published 10:47 p.m. July 15, 2021. Mark Bennett: Yes, '90s and '00s nostalgia is possible — Summerland Tour bands bringing back hits. Popular songs from the ‘90s and early 2000s can’t be...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Ash Jurberg

Crime Watch: The 9 Fort Worth Neighborhoods With the Highest Crime Rates

Fort Worth is generally considered a safe city? But how safe is it exactly? Well, according to crime statistics, it comes in at No. 204 on the list of the safest cities in Texas. Many of the safe cities are small towns, so it is worth noting that Fort Worth is considered safer than most of the large cities in Texas. In fact, Arlington comes in 220, Austin at 222, San Antonio at 251, Dallas at 252, and Houston at 263.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DIY Active

7 Best BBQ Joints in Fort Worth, TX

If you're looking for great BBQ, Fort Worth is your place. It's packed with great BBQ. And this city never fails to maintain the high standard Texas has for barbecued items. In this article, we have tried to shortlist the 7 best BBQ joints in Fort Worth, Texas. Hope you will find your favorite one among these.
Dallas, TXPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,452,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 851,790 COVID-19 cases have […]
Fort Worth, TXpapercitymag.com

Fort Worth Restaurant Shakeup — Closings and Openings You Need to Know, Including Berry Street Ice House’s Demise

Brix Barbecue will remain in South Main Village, but has plans for a first-ever brick and mortar. Things are happening on the Fort Worth restaurant scene — with notable closings and openings both making waves. Let’s take a closer look at the upheaval and what you need to know as the Fort Worth restaurant world emerges and repivots from a pandemic that is not over yet.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Drops Gorgeous Glowing On-Stage Pics Before ‘Melting’ in Minnesota

Country superstar Carrie Underwood looks like she thoroughly enjoys being back on stage. And there’s no doubt that country music fans thoroughly enjoy seeing her up there. Fans made their way to the Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee on Friday to see the one and only Carrie Underwood perform. The popular festival was in danger of being canceled not all that long ago thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But thankfully, the show was able to go on.
Fort Worth, TXpapercitymag.com

This New Fort Worth Restaurant is a Real Beauty — Maria’s Mexican Kitchen Makes You Want to Stay a While

Maria's Mexican Kitchen's stylish main dining room. Photo by Courtney Dabney. Stepping into Chef Felipe Armenta’s newest restaurant can be a revelation for Fort Worth foodies. Maria’s Mexican Kitchen just recently opened at 1712 S. University Drive. Spoiler alert: it bears no resemblance to its rustic restaurant predecessor Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Billy & The Kids | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | 7/13/21

Last Monday & Tuesday, Billy Kreutzmann brought his latest incarnation of the Kids to the mainland to play a two-night blowout at the sandstone mecca Red Rocks. Originally slated as a single show, tickets sold out almost instantly and in light of this demand, the call for more was answered. The response: another sold out show. With the triad of tailgaters, tapers, and tie dyes in tow, the Deadicated came from across the land and once again rolled up the mountain searching for the sound in hopes of catching a little magic as the music played the band. Outside of the usual progeny in Reed Mathis on bass, Aaron Magner on keys, and Tom Hamilton on guitar, the family welcomed James Casey’s huge talent on saxophone and vocals and the illustrious Billy Strings on guitar, whose name says it all.
Musicsiriusxm.com

See Billy Joel LIVE in concert on his 2021 stadium tour

Billy Joel is back on tour again with his first stadium concerts since early March 2020! See below for tour dates and tickets. SiriusXM subscribers in Billy’s U.S. tour markets will have the opportunity to win tickets to see the Piano Man LIVE in concert through an invitation sent by email to qualified subscribers who have consented to email marketing from SiriusXM and who have registered their music interests with us at siriusxm.com/perks.
Musicelmoremagazine.com

Billy Bob Thornton and JD Andrew

Earlier this month, the roots-rocking Boxmasters, led by vocalist/drummer Billy Bob Thornton and guitarist JD Andrew, released their fourth album, Somewhere Down The Road, and are just now wrapping up their supporting tour. Billy Bob Thornton. Born August 4th, 1955 in Hot Springs, AR, Billy Bob Thornton never intended to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy