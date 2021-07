Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop once again finds herself at the hospital in the Emergency Room with one of her kids. For years the mom of six boys and three girls managed to avoid any of her kids breaking bones. Now the busy mom of this supersized family has made ER trips a regular occurrence. This time around, it’s sweet Rawlings Waldrop that Courtney rushes to the Emergency Room. Now the three-year-old leaves the hospital in a cast and heads him to show off her latest fashion accessory to her siblings.