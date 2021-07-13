UNF biology faculty featured on National Geographic’s ‘When Sharks Attack’
July means it’s SharkFest on National Geographic, a super-sized six weeks of fin-tastic programming that highlights the captivating science and stunning cinematic visuals of sharks. Dr. James Gelsleichter, UNF Shark Biology Lab program director, and Dr. Laura Habegger, biology assistant professor, are featured in the recently aired “When Sharks Attack” show in Season 7, Episode 6, titled “North Florida Frenzy.”www.unf.edu
Comments / 0