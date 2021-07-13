Cancel
Broomfield, CO

Noodles & Company Celebrates National Mac & Cheese Day with Free Small Mac Exclusively for Rewards Members on July 14 Only

By Noodles, Company
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast-Casual Restaurant and Home of the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese Celebrates with Its Rewards Members Offering Free Mac & Cheese on National Mac & Cheese Day. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // BROOMFIELD, Colo. - Noodles & Company, a fast-casual brand serving globally-inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order and home to the fan-favorite Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, is going big for National Mac & Cheese Day once again. For one day only, on July 14, Noodles is celebrating its best-selling dish by offering all Rewards members a free small Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of any regular entrée.*

Raleigh, NCabc11.com

The Mac House shares recipe for Bacon Truffle Mac N Cheese

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the epitome of comfort food: Elbow macaroni covered in a thick, cheesy sauce, smothered with a gooey, toasty crust of even more cheese on top. Macaroni and cheese is an undeniable favorite of kids and grownups alike. However you spell it, however you flavor it,...
Boston, MAfranchising.com

Dunkin’ Launches Live Social Event Series with Maria Menounos and Restaurant Team Members for a Look at Life Behind the Counter

Dunkin’ franchisees seeking to hire up to 20,000 new employees at locations across the country. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // BOSTON, MA - Dunkin’ and its franchisees have always recognized that the restaurant team members are the true stars of the brand. Now, with franchisees across the country looking to hire up to 20,000 new employees at their locations, the brand will shine the spotlight on some franchisee team members as they share details of their life behind the counter at Dunkin’ restaurants. In a series of live social media events kicked off by Maria Menounos, former Dunkin’ team member and host of ‘Better Together with Maria Menounos,’ celebrities will interview team members to learn about what makes working at a Dunkin’ restaurant fun and rewarding, and give viewers the chance to win Dunkin’ themed prizes.
Richland, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

And the Best Mac & Cheese in the Tri-cities is….

Yesterday was national Mac and Cheese day, so we wanted to know, who in the Tri-cities has the best Mac and Cheese? We did a poll on a few different Tri-cities social media sites and asked the experts! You, you are the experts! There were plenty of opinions and information I have stored in my memory bank for later, but there was one clear winner.
Brooklyn, NYWKRC

Kraft creates mac and cheese ice cream

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected, and might want to write off, but give it a chance. The idea is a limited-edition macaroni-and-cheese flavored ice cream. Kraft said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods. The...
Restaurantsmoneysavingmom.com

Noodles & Company: Free Wisconsin Mac & Cheese today!

Celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day with free mac & cheese from Noodles & Company!. Today only, Noodles & Company is offering a FREE small Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with regular entree purchase!. Just log in to your Noodles Rewards account, add any regular entrée and a small Wisconsin Mac...
Food & Drinksfranchising.com

Franchising 2.0: Modern Market Eatery - A Healthy Investment

Since 2009, Modern Market Eatery has been disrupting the fast-casual industry, making scratch-made food as scalable as burgers and fries. Built on solid unit economics and chef-driven menu innovation, the brand has reimagined what a franchise opportunity could be for a multi-unit restaurant operator looking to diversify with a modern concept for the next generation.
Food & Drinkscbslocal.com

National Mac and Cheese Day Ideas

Did you know National Mac and Cheese Day is Wednesday? Registered Dietician Sarah Crawford joins Cody with a few recipe ideas for the big day, and then she breaks Cody's heart at the end of the interview.
Restaurantsfranchising.com

Firehouse Subs Couple Add 5th Location

Firehouse Subs franchisees Christopher Baker and Kaitlyn Baker are on the grow again and have just opened the doors on their fifth location with the sandwich brand. All of their stores are in the greater Cincinnati market, the newest in nearby Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Christopher spent years working at Firehouse Subs...
Franklin Square, NYfranchising.com

SoBol’s Super Cool Food is Appetizing to Customers and Owners

The healthy food franchise continues to enjoy success with its 51st national franchise opening. July 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // FRANKLIN SQUARE, New York - Famous for their fresh-made acai bowls and smoothie bars, SoBol continues the climb in the growing superfood café industry. Welcoming the 25th Long Island SoBol...

