Noodles & Company Celebrates National Mac & Cheese Day with Free Small Mac Exclusively for Rewards Members on July 14 Only

Dunkin’ franchisees seeking to hire up to 20,000 new employees at locations across the country. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // BOSTON, MA - Dunkin’ and its franchisees have always recognized that the restaurant team members are the true stars of the brand. Now, with franchisees across the country looking to hire up to 20,000 new employees at their locations, the brand will shine the spotlight on some franchisee team members as they share details of their life behind the counter at Dunkin’ restaurants. In a series of live social media events kicked off by Maria Menounos, former Dunkin’ team member and host of ‘Better Together with Maria Menounos,’ celebrities will interview team members to learn about what makes working at a Dunkin’ restaurant fun and rewarding, and give viewers the chance to win Dunkin’ themed prizes.