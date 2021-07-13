Noodles & Company Celebrates National Mac & Cheese Day with Free Small Mac Exclusively for Rewards Members on July 14 Only
Fast-Casual Restaurant and Home of the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese Celebrates with Its Rewards Members Offering Free Mac & Cheese on National Mac & Cheese Day. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // BROOMFIELD, Colo. - Noodles & Company, a fast-casual brand serving globally-inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order and home to the fan-favorite Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, is going big for National Mac & Cheese Day once again. For one day only, on July 14, Noodles is celebrating its best-selling dish by offering all Rewards members a free small Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of any regular entrée.*www.franchising.com
