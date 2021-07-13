Rush Bowls Adds Newest Downtown Dallas Location
Rush Bowls Brings All-Natural and Healthy Blended Fruit Bowls to the Heart of Dallas. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, Texas. - Rush Bowls - a Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl - will open its newest location in late-July within The Union office tower on 2300 N Field St. The new restaurant will be opened by local owner Ted Bachmeier and his wife Elizabeth. Their son, Tyler Bachmeier, will also help manage the location making it a true family-run business.www.franchising.com
Comments / 0