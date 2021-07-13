Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Rush Bowls Adds Newest Downtown Dallas Location

By Rush Bowls
franchising.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRush Bowls Brings All-Natural and Healthy Blended Fruit Bowls to the Heart of Dallas. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, Texas. - Rush Bowls - a Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl - will open its newest location in late-July within The Union office tower on 2300 N Field St. The new restaurant will be opened by local owner Ted Bachmeier and his wife Elizabeth. Their son, Tyler Bachmeier, will also help manage the location making it a true family-run business.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
State
Colorado State
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Tyler, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Dallas#Vitamins#Calories#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

High-level talks between U.S. and China end in a "stalemate"

Hong Kong — A meeting of high-level diplomats from the United States and China ended in what Chinese officials called a "stalemate" on Monday, cooling near-term hopes for a major summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the most...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked, robbed in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer was attacked and robbed of her cell phone Monday while in Northern California, according to a Twitter post from her account. Boxer was in Oakland's Jack London Square neighborhood when someone pushed her in the back and took her phone, according to the tweet. "Earlier today...

Comments / 0

Community Policy