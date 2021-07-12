Monster Vs. Mega Trucks Events Rolling Into Lebanon Valley Speedway

Organizers of Cars & Coffee Lehigh Valley broke the news this week that, despite hopes of restarting monthly car shows this summer, the series won’t return until 2022. “For 2021, we had hoped to be able to begin hosting Cars and Coffee events at SteelStacks, but the post-COVID challenges, of which there are several, make these events something we are unable to take on at this time,” they wrote on Facebook. “Our goal is to be able to re-launch for the 2022 season and come back better than ever.”