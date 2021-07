About the Clip: Vivo, a musically gifted kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear”) embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to deliver a song to his cherished owner’s long-lost love, with the help of Gabi – an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum. Along the way, the pair have been forced to take a shortcut through the Florida Everglades – but nothing can stop this dynamic duo, not even gators!