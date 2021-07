This episode originally aired on May 11, 2021. Founded in 1955, Mote Marine Laboratory is one of the oldest marine research laboratories in Florida. Initially focused on sharks, Mote’s research has expanded over the decades to include things like the effects of human-made and natural toxic substances on humans and on the environment, the health of wild fisheries, developing sustainable and successful fish restocking techniques and food production technologies, and the development of ocean technology to help us better understand the health of the overall environment.