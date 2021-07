The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded center Mitchell Stephens to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2022 sixth round pick. Stephens was originally drafted 33rd overall in the 2nd round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. His pick was acquired when the Lightning traded down from the 28th overall pick in the 1st round with the New York Islanders. The Lightning also acquired a third round pick which they used to select Anthony Cirelli.