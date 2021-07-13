Cancel
JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Earnings Beat But Trading Slows Sharply

By ADELIA CELLINI LINECKER
Investor's Business Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase (JPM) and fellow Dow Jones giant Goldman Sachs (GS) beat second-quarter estimates before Tuesday's open even as both saw trading revenue come off big Q1 results. JPMorgan stock fell slightly, while Goldman stock edged higher. Big bank stocks have been under pressure recently as Treasury yields are tapering...

