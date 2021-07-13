Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Yoga on Netflix: Best Yoga-Related Content

By Anna Daniels
healththoroughfare.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoga is a great sport, loved by everyone. The content ranges from instructional videos to documentaries about the therapeutic benefits of yoga and meditation. And there’s a lot of content on the internet, and one of the best options is Netflix. Netflix comes with exciting documentaries and dramas that explore...

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osho
Person
Donna Karan
Person
Deepak Chopra
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bikram Yoga#Hot Yoga#Yoga Workouts#Indian#Buddhist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Netflix
Related
WorkoutsKLFY.com

Best gifts for people who love yoga

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The number of people who regularly practice yoga has grown significantly and continues to grow as more people are introduced to the physical and mental benefits that yoga provides. Whether or not you consider yourself a yogi, chances are you have a friend or family member who enjoys attending yoga classes or even following along with an at-home video.
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 6 Best Yoga Bras, According to an Instructor

Yoga is all about freedom of movement and listening to your body. And your body's telling you that for the best practice, you need a good bra. With a yoga-specific bra, you can move from plank to downward dog with more ease (and comfort) than ever. Here, yogis share five of the best yoga bras and how to find the right fit, stretch and support for you.
Weight LossThrive Global

Amy Goldberg of The Amy G Experience: “Be social”

Be social. Connect with others. We are social beings. Being social increases our serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins — all our happy hormones that promote positive feelings like pleasure, happiness, and even love. Hormones and neurotransmitters are involved in many essential processes like heart rate and digestion as well as it enhances our mood and feelings.
Yogawspa.com

Best yoga pants

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the popularity of athleisure wear in recent years, workout clothes have become a staple in many people’s closets — even if they don’t exercise as often as they’d like. There are few workout pants as versatile — or popular — as yoga pants, which is why they’ve made their way into so many daily wardrobes.
WorkoutsKHON2

Best yoga shorts for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Yoga shorts keep wearers cool and comfortable as they move through poses and flows. While you typically wear them for hot or Bikram yoga classes, they’re also popular to wear during other types of low-impact training. Like yoga leggings, the...
YogaTrendHunter.com

Yoga-Branded Sleep Collections

B Yoga—a favourite, high-performance brand in the yoga world—also offers a sleep collection because "sleeping well makes us more resilient." Apart from the company's Anti-Stress Edit, the range features The Silk Sleep Mask and the Silk Pillowcase. The latter product is offered in a white and 'storm' colourway. The pillowcase...
Flower Mound, TXflower-mound.com

Gentle/Restore Yoga

In this class you will move slowly, breathe deeply, and hold some poses for 3-to-5 mins. This allows your muscles to relax and release. Tools such as dotera oils, singing bowls, visualizations, and calming music to help you relax will be used. This class will leave you feeling calm, centered, and renewed.
Workoutsboxrox.com

The 10 Best Yoga Poses for Two People

These Yoga Poses for two people are a great way for you to learn more about yoga, have fun with your partner/friend/yogi buddy and improve your body and mind. Traditionally, yoga is a practice for the individual. Yoga is more often than not connected with the internal. Focusing inwards in...
FitnessYoga Journal

Yoga-Wise Advice for Your Best-Ever Road Trip

For the last 15 years, when the school year ends, my family goes on vacation to the charming city and beautiful beaches in St. Augustine, Florida. It takes at least three days to drive there from Colorado—longer if we extend our rest stops or visit interesting places along the way. Being on the road with my family—my husband and two now-teen boys —is half the fun. But such trips can also be challenging.
Workoutsrocklandtimes.com

Downward Dog Into Yoga This Summer

The past year has been difficult for many. Faced with economic hardship, political tensions, and a viral pandemic, the average American is under a fair amount of stress these days. The calamitous physical effects have been draining; however, we as a community can not fail to consider the mental afflictions as well. Job loss, housing instability, and food insecurity have caused some of our most vulnerable populations to experience symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia according to an April COVID-19 mental health report from the National Institute of Mental Health. Unfortunately when faced with such trials, many abuse illicit substances which in turn, worsen their issues. It is crucial that we search for alternative methods to alleviate our stressors, and one of the most favorable applications is the practice of yoga and mindfulness. By implementing yoga into our daily health regimen, one can achieve lasting physical, mental, and spiritual benefits.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears looks downcast in LA as she's spotted for first time since Instagram rant

Britney Spears has been spotted out and about in LA with her boyfriend Sam Asghari following her social media rant where she hit out at her father and sister. The 39-year-old Toxic hitmaker looked downcast as she drove her white Mercedes through the streets of LA as her boyfriend Sam accompanied her in the passenger seat, while Britney’s bodyguard also sat in the back of the car.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
WorldComplex

Influencer Reportedly Dies After Slipping While Taking Selfie at Hong Kong Waterfall

A Hong Kong Instagram influencer died after slipping while taking a selfie at a waterfall. Sofia Cheung and three friends visited Ha Pak Lai park on Saturday and took photos at a waterfall’s edge, specifically at Pineapple Mountain, the New York Post reports. That’s when the 32-year-old stumbled over the edge and into a 16-foot pool. Her friends quickly contacted emergency services, but Cheung was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy