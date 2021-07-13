Yoga on Netflix: Best Yoga-Related Content

The past year has been difficult for many. Faced with economic hardship, political tensions, and a viral pandemic, the average American is under a fair amount of stress these days. The calamitous physical effects have been draining; however, we as a community can not fail to consider the mental afflictions as well. Job loss, housing instability, and food insecurity have caused some of our most vulnerable populations to experience symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia according to an April COVID-19 mental health report from the National Institute of Mental Health. Unfortunately when faced with such trials, many abuse illicit substances which in turn, worsen their issues. It is crucial that we search for alternative methods to alleviate our stressors, and one of the most favorable applications is the practice of yoga and mindfulness. By implementing yoga into our daily health regimen, one can achieve lasting physical, mental, and spiritual benefits.