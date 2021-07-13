Cancel
Suffolk County, MA

HIRED TO HELP END LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE, SHOWING WHY SECOND CHANCES ARE NEEDED

By JEAN TROUNSTINE
digboston.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s important to have someone as a community organizer who has been affected by incarceration.”. “People need to understand how much impact formerly incarcerated people can have on the community,” said Joseph Irizarry, the newly hired community organizer for the Campaign to End Life without Parole in Massachusetts (CELWOP). CELWOP (which this reporter participates in) did a statewide search for an organizer before it hired Irizarry.

digboston.com

Comments / 0

