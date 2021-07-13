Updated Guide To Cannabis Laws Around The World

Coffee is important. It gets us up in the morning, it keeps us going, it smells amazing, and it tastes great. But coffee is more than just a drink. Coffee is embedded into cultures all around the world in varying ways, and the rituals surrounding coffee are just as important as the drink itself. From country to country, the coffee produced is different, the coffee pots and cups are different, the way the coffee is made is different, even the way we drink it is different. For many people, coffee is an integral part of the day. Here are eight ways coffee is enjoyed around the world.