Arcadia, KS

4021 & 4025 N 40th St

oucampus.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 BEDROOM 1 BATH.-IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!! - WILL WORK WITH MOST CREDIT SCORE!!. 1 bed 1 bath unit in the heart of Arcadia! Right next to The Vig, and just minutes away from Costco, Planet Fitness, and tons of other shopping. Unit includes updated flooring throughout, shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Exterior fully remodeled as well including landscaping, exterior paint, wood paneling, brand new parking lot surface.

www.oucampus.org

Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

6320-30 N 91st St

2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment Coming soon! - Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment with dishwasher and air conditioning wall unit. Fresh coat of paint and new LVP throughout. Heat/water/sewage included in rent!! Off street parking available. Pets allowed with additional fee. Professionally managed with 24 hour maintenance. Photos taken from other units on property. Please call Jordan at 262-735-5989 ext 3 to set up a showing.
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

829 N. Cass St.

Super Cute Downtown MKE Studio - Heat Included! - Sml Dog Friendly - Studio apartment available at 829 N. Cass. Downtown Milwaukee studio apartment available in the heart of Milwaukee's downtown neighborhood. Cats and Small Dogs (under 20#) are welcome!! Hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer in the building. On-site management. Quiet building, perfect for UWM/Marquette grad students or young professionals.
House Rentoucampus.org

2101 N Evergreen St

Newly Renovated Up to $350.00 OFF of Move In costs! - Welcome To The Tides at Chandler Apartments!. We are located in the beautiful Chandler area, on Warner road, east of Alma School. We are close to Gilbert, Mesa, excelling schools, shopping, boutiques and dining with all types of cuisine. We offer convenient lease terms of 11-13 months.
House Rentoucampus.org

2922 N. 35TH STREET

East valley updated 1bedroom - Nice remodeled Downstairs end unit apartment building 35th street/Thomas. Polished concrete floors, new fixtures, granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Large living room areas, central A/C, Great feel to the property, has Outside barbeque area with shade gazebo. Call to see inside today 602-230-8125 or apply at www.Peakinvprop.com.
Real Estateoucampus.org

3006 E Windmere Dr

REMODELED HOME IN AHWATUKEE!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Mountain Park Ranch! Luxury vinyl throughout the entire home--no carpet! Remodeled kitchen features quartz counters and brand new stainless steel appliances! Two bedrooms downstairs; the master bedroom IS the second floor! All on a quiet cul-de-sac! OWNER PREFERS NO PETS, BUT WILL ALLOW ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN PET!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

6929 W 49TH ST N

THIS PROPERTY IS BEING OFFERED IN A MULTI-PROPERTY AUCTION VIA LIVE STREAM WITH REAL TIME BIDDING, AUCTION BEGINS AT 5:30 PM ON JULY 29TH. ONLINE BIDDING IS AVAILABLE THROUGH SELLER AGENTS WEBSITE. PROPERTY IS SELLING WITH CLEAR TITLE AT CLOSING AND NO BACK TAXES. PROPERTY PREVIEWS AVAILABLE. LIVE ONLINE AUCTION!!! 4-bedroom, 1+ bathroom pre-fabricated home on a permanent foundation in Northwest Wichita! Located just north of K-96, this home sits on a roomy .42 acre lot with large mature shade trees, a detached two-car garage, small storage shed,and a large back deck. A new roof was installed in 2016. The living room features carpet, a ceiling fan, and a wood-burning fireplace. The formal dining room has hardwood floors and leads to the full kitchen which includes an eating bar, ample counter/cabinet space, and access to the back deck. The primary bedroom has carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, and an unfinished primary bathroom. The other three bedrooms include carpeted floors, overhead lighting, and closet space. The second bathroom features a combination shower/bathtub and a single vanity; This bathroom also needs to be finished. A separate laundry room completes this home. With some work, this could be an excellent homestead! *Buyer should verify school assignments as they are subject to change. The real estate is offered at public auction in its present, "as is where is condition and is accepted by the buyer without any expressed or implied warranties or representations from the seller or sellers agents. It is incumbent upon buyer to exercise buyers own due diligence, investigation, and evaluation of suitability of use for the real estate prior to bidding. It is buyers responsibility to have any and all desired inspections completed prior to bidding including, but not limited to, the following: roof; structure; termite; environmental; survey; encroachments; groundwater; flood designation; presence of lead-based paint or lead based paint hazards; presence of radon; presence of asbestos; presence of mold; electrical; appliances; heating; air conditioning; mechanical; plumbing (including water well, septic, or lagoon compliance); sex offender registry information; flight patterns, or any other desired inspection. Any information provided or to be provided by seller or sellers agents was obtained from a variety of sources and neither seller nor sellers agents have made any independent investigation or verification of such information and make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Auction announcements take precedence over anything previously stated or printed. Total purchase price will include a 10% buyers premium ($1,500.00 minimum) added to the final bid. Earnest money is due from the high bidder at the auction in the form of cash, check, or immediately available, certified funds in the amount $5,000.
Virginia Stateoucampus.org

1749 E. Virginia Ave.

Two Bedroom, One Bath In Central Phoenix - Managed by Taylor Street (602) 603-9773. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a self-showing at your convenience. 1749 E. Virginia is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
House Rentoucampus.org

15885 W Cottonwood St

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with a Pool in Mountain Vista Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Mountain Vista Ranch is available for immediate move in! Weekly pool service is included in the rent. This home has brand new carpet, granite counter tops, and blinds. Home also features an open floor plan with a cozy family room. It also has vaulted ceilings, double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath, a over sized master walk in closet, and a covered patio. Property is located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and highway access.
Real Estateoucampus.org

3319 N 32nd St

Great new property in convenient location near Remodeled interiors!. In walking distance near many restaurants and shopping centers such as Walmart and Costco. Less than 2 miles from the 51 Freeway. Section 8 Friendly! Feel free to reach out to our leasing team at 480-619-2792 ext 1 for availability and showing times!
Landscapingoucampus.org

10820 W. Wagon Wheel

***4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH 1686 SQ FT IN GLENDALE*** - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1686 square feet and located in Glendale. The interior features a great room, eat in kitchen with a pantry, master suite with French entry doors, walk in close and double sinks and exit to back yard in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping in the front and back yards.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

511 N 5th St

Great investor or starter home! The home is getting a BRAND NEW ROOF PRIOR TO CLOSING on both house and detached garage! The property has had one owner for several decades and is now ready for a new owner! Inside you will find hardwoods under the carpet and a large living and dining space, 2 bedrooms on the main level and a full bath. On the upper level is the 3rd bedroom or could be separate office or family room. Outside you will find a nice sized fenced yard and a detached garage with alley access! Call today to schedule a private showing!
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

7027 N. Scottsdale Rd, #220

2bed/2bath Condo in Scottsdale - ***MUST SEE***BEAUTIFUL*** 2BED/2BATH / +1,200 sq ft / Vaulted Ceiling's / Located within a beautifully kept, gated, Scottsdale community. Prime location that is close to Old Town Scottsdale, McCormick Ranch, and 101 freeway. This tucked-away condo has a split floor plan, that has large bedrooms and a modern kitchen. No neighbors to the North provide added privacy. Condo does come with a one-car garage within walking distance.
House Rentoucampus.org

6142 N 29th St Unit 34

Walking Distance to the Arizona Biltmore Resort! - Beautiful Courts II unit with the most amazing, large patio overlooking the lake and green of the 12th hole of the Links course. New "Wood look" tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. New sofas and new master bed. Great spot to hang out this summer while you remodel your home elsewhere! Cool community pool right across the street. Kitchen and baths completely redone! Applicants must have minimum 750 FICO Score and 3 times monthly rent for gross monthly earnings. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix.
Scottsdale, AZoucampus.org

The Allison Condominiums

Best Location in Scottsdale - Neighborhood Setting! ! Entertain your guests or host a private party in The Allison’s unique and stylish Clubhouse, featuring an extraordinary waterfall entry, a community room with a fireplace, a bar area, stylish designer furnishings, a flat screen TV, private restrooms and offices. Take the party poolside on the over sized, tiled, covered patios. With a mix of South Beach and Scottsdale, the resort-styled pools are the perfect backdrop to your relaxation time. The main pool and spa area has been richly designed to rival an upscale resort. Elaborate outdoor furniture, an open air casita, a heated spa and a brilliant blue pool are all here for your enjoyment.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

726 N Plum St

Beautiful, recently remodeled, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1-1/2 story home comes with a bonus 2 bed, 1 bath home in the back! Featuring brand new appliances (refrigerator and electric oven/range), new kitchen cabinets and island with granite counters, new laminate and carpet flooring, a custom sliding barn door on the laundry room, and newer roof on the main home, as well as fresh paint throughout both homes, this is a 2 for 1 deal that you don't want to miss! The property boasts numerous modern updates in addition to well-appointed fixtures, decor, and lighting. Move-in ready, this 2 home property offers an accessory dwelling for that friend or relative who needs their own space, or a dual source of income for an investor looking to build their rental portfolio. Schedule your private showing today!
Richmond, VARichmond.com

1315 N 22nd St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Gorgeous New Construction home in booming Fairmount neighborhood! This 1872 SqFt, 3 bed, 2.5 bth home includes a low maintenance exterior w/Hardiplank siding, 30-year dimensional shingles, thermal windows, a huge covered front porch & a rear stamped concrete patio w/attached storage shed overlooking privacy fenced backyard & off-street parking! The semi-open floor plan on 1st floor has 9' foot ceilings, period-style trim, arched doorways, hardwood floors & solid core doors throughout. The open eat-in kitchen features SS appliances w/a vented hood, granite on the island & quartz countertops, tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets w/soft close drawers, recessed lights & pantry! The high-end hardwood floors continue to the 2nd floor which also has 9' ceilings, transoms for added light, 2 linen closets, a spacious master w/recessed lighting, & a sliding barn-style door that opens to the en suite bath w/double vanity, custom tile surround shower & a large walk-in closet. There are also 2 additional generous bedrooms w/a Jack & Jill bath w/double vanity & tile surround bath, a large laundry room w/side-by-side washer/dryer & an In-wall ironing board. Includes 1 Year WHOLE home warranty!
Golfoucampus.org

20136 N Painted Sky Dr

Golf Course View Vacation Home In Sun City Grand! - Fully Furnished 2 bedroom w/ Den Wonderful Vacation Home in Sun City Grand located on the Hole #3 of Desert Springs Golf Course. This home is available for Rent September 1st - December 31st 2021. Enjoy the Mountain Views and the Beautiful Arizona Sun Sets while relaxing on the patio. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted Retirement Community. The open concept kitchen is amazing. Granite counters, Eat in Kitchen, Large Refrigerator, Built in microwave and electric cook top stove. The Master Bath is light and bright has double sinks, walk in shower and a large closet. This is a perfect home inside and out. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 3 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, $400 Cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise Rental Tax , No Pets! No Smoking!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

126 N Volutsia St

This beautifully updated home in the Uptown Neighborhood puts you right in the middle one of the best areas in Wichita. This street is full of great neighbors and beautiful homes, within in walking distance to schools, easy highway access or ride the Q downtown. Currently being used as a multi-family, it can easily be converted back to a single family home. Property "A" is located on main level. One bedroom, 1 bath, large living room with working gas fireplace, dining room, large kitchen and a large den with a gorgeous built in bookcase that can be converted back to another bedroom. A great yard for entertaining, there is also a one car garage. There is a gate in backyard adjoining "B" if opened. "B" has its own separate exterior entrance and has 3 bedrooms, a large bathroom, perfectly sized kitchen with space for a table, and a beautiful living room. There is a good amount of fenced yard space for this home. Live in one and rent out the other to pay for itself! All showings held for open house Sunday July 18 from 2-4 pm. Please see MLS# 75772 for the single family home listing. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Retailsellingtexarkana.com

300 N Longview St.

TALK ABOUT A RARE FIND! Check out this completely renovated, historical home in the heart of Downtown Kilgore - this property was originally built in 1931 but was completely renovated in 2013 and includes spray foam insultation, beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen, and gorgeous wood plank floors throughout. Upon entering, you are greeted with soaring ceilings and tons of natural light (windows are updated and feature large wooden shutters). Currently zoned as Light Manufacturing, this would be a great office or retail location. The building features some "hidden gems" throughout including electrical plugs in the floors, a full bathroom downstairs and fabulous front and back porches. There are 2 office/bedrooms, a large laundry area and a full bathroom as well an additional half bathroom located downstairs. Upstairs is a large open area with 2 attic accesses/storage areas. Brand new central AC was just installed, and other upgrades to this property make it energy efficient for low bills. Rezoning to residential use is a possibility, please contact listing agent for additional information. What are you waiting for? Call today to schedule your appointment to view this phenomenal property!
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

4780 N. 118th St. #15

Available August 2021 Large Upper Remodeled 1 bedroom apartment - Giant, totally remodeled 1 bedroom upper located at 4780 N. 118th St. Milwaukee, WI. Non-smoking building. $795.00 per month. Call or text 414-358-2700 for showings. -Quiet building with off-street parking, on-site laundry and storage!. -Rent includes heat, water and parking!...

