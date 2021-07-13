4021 & 4025 N 40th St

THIS PROPERTY IS BEING OFFERED IN A MULTI-PROPERTY AUCTION VIA LIVE STREAM WITH REAL TIME BIDDING, AUCTION BEGINS AT 5:30 PM ON JULY 29TH. ONLINE BIDDING IS AVAILABLE THROUGH SELLER AGENTS WEBSITE. PROPERTY IS SELLING WITH CLEAR TITLE AT CLOSING AND NO BACK TAXES. PROPERTY PREVIEWS AVAILABLE. LIVE ONLINE AUCTION!!! 4-bedroom, 1+ bathroom pre-fabricated home on a permanent foundation in Northwest Wichita! Located just north of K-96, this home sits on a roomy .42 acre lot with large mature shade trees, a detached two-car garage, small storage shed,and a large back deck. A new roof was installed in 2016. The living room features carpet, a ceiling fan, and a wood-burning fireplace. The formal dining room has hardwood floors and leads to the full kitchen which includes an eating bar, ample counter/cabinet space, and access to the back deck. The primary bedroom has carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, and an unfinished primary bathroom. The other three bedrooms include carpeted floors, overhead lighting, and closet space. The second bathroom features a combination shower/bathtub and a single vanity; This bathroom also needs to be finished. A separate laundry room completes this home. With some work, this could be an excellent homestead! *Buyer should verify school assignments as they are subject to change. The real estate is offered at public auction in its present, "as is where is condition and is accepted by the buyer without any expressed or implied warranties or representations from the seller or sellers agents. It is incumbent upon buyer to exercise buyers own due diligence, investigation, and evaluation of suitability of use for the real estate prior to bidding. It is buyers responsibility to have any and all desired inspections completed prior to bidding including, but not limited to, the following: roof; structure; termite; environmental; survey; encroachments; groundwater; flood designation; presence of lead-based paint or lead based paint hazards; presence of radon; presence of asbestos; presence of mold; electrical; appliances; heating; air conditioning; mechanical; plumbing (including water well, septic, or lagoon compliance); sex offender registry information; flight patterns, or any other desired inspection. Any information provided or to be provided by seller or sellers agents was obtained from a variety of sources and neither seller nor sellers agents have made any independent investigation or verification of such information and make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Auction announcements take precedence over anything previously stated or printed. Total purchase price will include a 10% buyers premium ($1,500.00 minimum) added to the final bid. Earnest money is due from the high bidder at the auction in the form of cash, check, or immediately available, certified funds in the amount $5,000.