Homeless shelter grants to run out by end of month, land use approvals still needed
The deal to turn the Super 8 motel in Danbury into a homeless shelter run by the Pacific House is still going through the local approvals process. City officials helped to facilitate the deal with the non-profit and the State. The organization is currently running operations there under the Governor's executive order that calls for more space compared to traditional congregate settings. The homeless population has been housed at the motel since the start of the pandemic last March.wlad.com
