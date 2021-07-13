Tax breaks approved for company moving to former Hubbell factory

EMC Insurance is asking Des Moines to waive property taxes on the downtown site where the company wants to build a park instead of expanding its headquarters, city officials confirmed to Axios.Why it matters: It's a potential loss in tax base on a spot considered to be a prime location for downtown redevelopment.Yes, but: Parks are community assets that help improve people's health, reduce crime and strengthen local economies, according to the City Parks Alliance. Driving the news: EMC announced on Friday that it's putting its $24 million expansion on an indefinite hold, and that the company instead wants to...