Tax breaks approved for company moving to former Hubbell factory
Newtown officials have agreed to tax breaks for an Ohio company to move to the former Hubbell factory. The Board of Selectmen and Legislative Council have signed off on the 3-year deal for Kimball Midwest, an automotive, electrical, and chemical supplies distributor. Their northeast headquarters on Route 25 brings 30 new jobs, most to be filled locally. The company purchased the 40 acre site for $4.4 million. The 30-percent break real estate taxes would start after the proposed $2 million repair and improvement investments are made, including environmental clean up. Kimball plans to retrofit the 140,000-square-foot industrial facility into fifth warehouse.wlad.com
