Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tax breaks approved for company moving to former Hubbell factory

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 13 days ago

Newtown officials have agreed to tax breaks for an Ohio company to move to the former Hubbell factory. The Board of Selectmen and Legislative Council have signed off on the 3-year deal for Kimball Midwest, an automotive, electrical, and chemical supplies distributor. Their northeast headquarters on Route 25 brings 30 new jobs, most to be filled locally. The company purchased the 40 acre site for $4.4 million. The 30-percent break real estate taxes would start after the proposed $2 million repair and improvement investments are made, including environmental clean up. Kimball plans to retrofit the 140,000-square-foot industrial facility into fifth warehouse.

wlad.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Company#Real Estate Taxes#Tax Breaks#Wlad Newsroom Newtown#Route 25
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Tax break for Amazon a wrong use of incentive

Fort Wayne City Council did a thorough overhaul of its tax abatement guidelines in 2013, clarifying the circumstances under which businesses should qualify for tax phase-ins. “The reason,” Council member John Crawford, R-at large, said at the time, “is to get a business to come to Fort Wayne, to expand in Fort Wayne or to not leave Fort Wayne. The abatement should serve some purpose, rather than being like a welcome wagon.”
Stephanie Moua

Lodging Tax Approved to Help Promote Tourism in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MN – A 3% lodging tax was the special policy authorized in October 2020 by the State Legislature. It is beneficial to assist tourism promotion and also helps to create a convention, visitor’s bureau, and fund capital investments.
Saint Paul, MNredlakenationnews.com

Beginning Farmers Tax Break Still Available

St. Paul, MN: A tax credit for the sale or lease of land, equipment, machinery, and livestock in Minnesota by beginning farmers is still available through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Rural Finance Authority. To qualify, the applicant must be a Minnesota resident with the desire to start farming...
northwestgeorgianews.com

County considering tax break for Powder Springs redevelopment

Powder Springs announced last month it had finalized the sale of 6.3 acres of land owned by its downtown development authority to mixed-use developer Novare Group. Next week, Cobb commissioners will weigh whether to grant Novare’s estimated $42.5 million project a 10-year tax break as part of the county’s “enterprise zone” initiative.
Beacon, NYPosted by
New Haven Independent

City Plan Balks At Beacon Tax Break

City planners held back on endorsing a proposed tax break for a new affordable housing project downtown, after two commissioners declined to back another city handout to a developer — even if that developer has a great reputation in the neighborhood. The issue arose Wednesday night during the latest regular...
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery adopts 20% tax break on homestead property taxes

Homeowners within the city of Montgomery can expect to receive a 20% tax break on their homestead property taxes in the next fiscal year. City Council adopted a resolution July 21 that establishes a new 20% homestead exemption—the highest exemption allowed by state law. This is the first time a homestead exemption has been approved by the city, according to a city news release.
Orlando, FLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Disney to see tax break for project

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Co. stands to benefit from more than a half-billion dollars in tax breaks for building a new campus in Florida that promises to employ at least 2,000 professionals relocating from California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. The company could claim...
Hudson, NYTimes Union

Tax breaks lessened for proposed Hudson apartment project

HUDSON — A nonprofit developer has agreed to pay more in property taxes on a proposed apartment and commercial project as the city descends further into an affordable housing crisis. The Galvan Foundation is trying to develop several of its adjacent parcels into Hudson's "Depot District," which would feature a...
Carrollton, KYmycarrollnews.com

Council approves sale of former JCTC building

With no additional questions or comments at a Friday special meeting, Carrollton City Council approved the sale of the former Jefferson Community and Technical College building at 324 Main Street to Barry and Dinah Marshall. The only change made from the reading at the regular meeting on July 12, was...
The Eagle-Tribune

State budget scraps 'ineffective' tax breaks

BOSTON — A controversial subsidy for filmmakers was set in place as part of the state budget, even as lawmakers retired several other tax breaks. A $47.6 billion spending package signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last week repeals three tax credits that a state commission deemed were not worth their weight in lost revenue.
Hoboken, NJhudsontv.com

Hoboken Council Approves Budget Amendment Reducing Taxes

After a lot of debate over the past several weeks, the Hoboken City Council voted last night to adopt a municipal budget amendment that will result in a reduction in taxes for city residents by 2.8 percent. Following the vote, Mayor Ravi Bhalla stated, “After a year and a half...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Axios Des Moines

EMC wants tax break on downtown park project

EMC Insurance is asking Des Moines to waive property taxes on the downtown site where the company wants to build a park instead of expanding its headquarters, city officials confirmed to Axios.Why it matters: It's a potential loss in tax base on a spot considered to be a prime location for downtown redevelopment.Yes, but: Parks are community assets that help improve people's health, reduce crime and strengthen local economies, according to the City Parks Alliance. Driving the news: EMC announced on Friday that it's putting its $24 million expansion on an indefinite hold, and that the company instead wants to...
Auburn, INEvening Star

Waivers approved for local companies

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council took action to approve six tax abatement waivers during Tuesday night’s meeting. The waivers were approved for six local companies after they failed to submit the appropriate paperwork by the deadline. The companies used the hectic year and dealing with COVID-19 as the reason for missing the deadline.
Bethlehem, PApennbizreport.com

Gov. Wolf tours Factory LLC to celebrate start-up companies

Gov. Tom Wolf visited Bethlehem-based Factory LLC Monday to highlight the importance of investing in Pennsylvania’s start-up companies. During the visit, he met with Factory affiliated companies, including Stuffed Puffs, which received a $1 million funding proposal from the state in 2019 to expand its operations and create jobs, as well as with Mikey’s, Pipcorn, Honey Stinger, and Roar Organic.
Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

Tax break granted for Willmar apartment project

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council this week approved a tax break for Suite Liv'n of Willmar for a 9 million dollar apartment building project. Willmar Planning and Development Director Dr. Dave Ramstad says Suite Liv'n is going to build four apartment buildings on property west of Ridgewater College. Ramstad says Willmar, like many cities, have a housing shortage which can hinder future development....
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

County approves tax abatements

Two tax abatement requests that faced some opposition last week from the county council easily sailed through the Bartholomew County commissioners Monday. The commissioners approved resolutions regarding statement of benefits for property in an economic revitalization area for two industrial sites in German Township. One is for Georg Utz, Inc., while the second is for Force Holdings, LLC.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Sale of former Dooley's space approved

The potential sale of a city-owned retail space in downtown Rochester was approved Monday night. The Rochester City Council voted 5-2 to approve a purchase agreement related to the space at 255 First Ave. SW that once housed Dooley's Pub. The agreement calls for selling the space for $1.4 million...
Franklin Favorite

County approves tax incentive for Rane again

In December 2020, Logan County’s fiscal court approved a tax incentive for Rane Precision Die Casting, an industry in Russellville, for an expansion project to add 36 jobs at $19 an hour average. The industry, at the time, did not complete its application with Kentucky Business Incentive (KBI) to move forward but is now ready to apply.

Comments / 0

Community Policy