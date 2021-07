Two Atlanta police were taken off the streets this week after video went viral which appears to show an officer kicking a handcuffed woman in the face as his partners look on impassively.The woman’s family said the video, recorded on Monday by a neighbour and first posted on the social media page of the crowd-sourced news organisation ATLUncensored, left them “speechless.”“It was a woman down on the ground in handcuffs. I am totally horrified,” her aunt, Nell Gibson, told a local CBS affiliate. “I’m speechless. Not only that, it’s a police officer.”@Atlanta_Police response: the actions of the sergeant appear...