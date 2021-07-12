Cancel
Longview, TX

Red Robin In Longview Is Permanently Closed

By Lucky Larry
K945
K945
 17 days ago
So much for temporary, it's permanent now. When you want a juicy burger in Longview, you now have one less choice. The Longview location of Red Robin on Loop 281 east of the mall is now permanently closed. In 2016 it was announced that a new burger chain would be...

K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

