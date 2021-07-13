Cancel
Michael Allio receives rose, Twitter love for latest "Bachelorette" episode

times-gazette.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a severe injury last week, Michael Allio barely got any screen time on this week's episode of "The Bachelorette," but he did get a rose and a lot of love on Twitter. Once again, the latest Bachelorette episode focused heavily on whether one person was "there for the right reasons." Bachelorette Katie Thurston has been kicking off men whose intentions have been questioned by other contestants, and this week's target, Hunter Montgommery, was no exception and he did not receive a rose at the end of the night.

