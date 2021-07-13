Cancel
Warnings from right and left about Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s link to rare disease

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Following the Food and Drug Administration warning of a possible link between the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, conservatives and liberals alike are sounding the alarm that the disease has been linked to vaccines in the past. GUILLAIN-BARRE SYNDROME REPORTED IN...

Public HealthVoice of America

US Issues New Warning for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is adding a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine because of a link to a rare neurological condition. The federal oversight agency issued a statement Monday saying it had received preliminary reports of 100 people who developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after receiving the single-shot vaccine. According to the FDA, Guillain-Barré syndrome occurs when the immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and occasional paralysis. Between 3,000 and 6,000 people are diagnosed each year with the condition in the United States.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: FDA is set to announce new warning on J&J vaccine after about 100 reports of it being linked to rare autoimmune disease

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to announced a new warning that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is linked to a rare autoimmune disease. Four people familiar with the situation told The Washington Post, the shot has causes rare instances of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, paralyzing parts of the body.
Public HealthGizmodo

Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 Vaccine Will Reportedly Get New Warning Label Over Rare Nerve Condition

Johnson & Johnson’s covid-19 vaccine is reportedly getting a new warning label attached to it, according to the New York Times, following incidents of a rare but serious nerve condition linked to its use known as Guillain-Barré syndrome. The new warning issued by the Food and Drug Administration will not apply to the other two covid-19 vaccines widely available in the U.S., and officials are expected to continue emphasizing that the benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh its potential risks.
Public HealthKCBD

FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of...
HealthPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Johnson & Johnson vaccine linked to neurological condition

ROCKINGHAM — A vaccine that has already been linked with negative reactions could soon feature a warning of a rare neurological condition. The Washington Post reported Monday that 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome are connected to patients who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Around 12.8 million people have...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Forbes

FDA Will Announce Rare Incidence Of Guillain-Barre Linked To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Covid-19 vaccine, sharing that approximately 100 individuals suffered from a rare neurologic disorder called Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) after receiving this vaccine. Close to 13 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered to date in the U.S. The CDC’s statement sent to Insider was as follows:
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Public HealthWbaltv.com

Doctor explains latest reaction risk in J&J COVID-19 vaccine

There is a new warning about a potential side effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA said it could cause a slight increased risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Doctors said this syndrome, a rare neurological...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

