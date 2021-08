Looking for something to do this weekend? No worries! We've got you covered!. Let's face it, this weekend is going to be HOT, like triple-digit heat hot, so I know a lot of people are looking to find things to do inside. Not only are there several concerts in town this weekend, but the Krewe of Gemini is also kicking off the Mardi Gras coronation season Saturday night. On top of that, we've got sweet fuzzy puppies and cuddly kitties to support and as well as the annual Sportspectrum Rivercities Triathlon Sunday. Yes, people are actually going to swim, bike, and run in this crazy heat. More power to them!