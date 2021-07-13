Cancel
Cade Brumley Discusses Plan for Masks at Louisiana Schools

By Erin McCarty
School will be back in session in about a month across Louisiana. What will be the mask requirement in schools across the state?. Fox 8 Live in New Orleans reported facemasks will not be required at schools for those who have been vaccinated. This report indicated those students or teachers who have not gotten the shot would be be required to wear a mask. That includes youngsters under age 12 who can not get the vaccine. But Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley tells KEEL News this is not accurate.

