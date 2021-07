The Board of Directors of the Dade County Medical Association (DCMA), is proud to announce that Dr. Jose David Suarez has been installed as the 111th President of the Association. The new president was welcomed during the DCMA Presidential Celebration Gala on June 19, 2021 at the JW Marriott Miami. During this extraordinary event the DCMA recognized the many achievements during the tenure of outgoing President, Dr. Rudolph Moise.