Mancini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals. The 29-year-old took Jon Lester deep in the first inning, his first homer since the All-Star break. The blast did extend Mancini's hitting streak to seven games though, and he's batting .379 (11-for-29) over that stretch. The surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .263/.335/.468 with 17 homers and 58 RBI through 94 contests.