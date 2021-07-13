Team USA’s Gregg Popovich gets into testy exchange with reporter after latest Olympic tune-up loss

Team USA’s loss to France was a bad one, no question -- but it is not the end of the world. Heck, it is only the beginning of the Olympics. They can recover from this. All they have to do is beat Iran and the Czech Republic (or lose one of those games, but advance on point differential) in the group phase. If that gets accomplished, Team USA will make it to the single-elimination quarterfinals. By then, the team should have developed some chemistry and cohesion. By then, we probably will not see the knee-knocking we saw late in the fourth quarter.