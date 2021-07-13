Team USA’s Gregg Popovich gets into testy exchange with reporter after latest Olympic tune-up loss
Team USA men’s basketball coach Gregg Popovich got into a testy exchange with a reporter after the U.S. lost to Australia in a tune-up game before the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. lost its second straight game in these tune-up exhibitions. On Saturday, it was to Nigeria and on Monday, it was to the Boomers. Popovich appeared to be upset with some of the questioning from a reporter about the team’s performance, suggesting the team should be dominating its opponents.fox40jackson.com
