COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia's Director of Public Works announced his retirement on Wednesday. Dave Nichols will retire on Oct. 14, 2021, according to a news release. "I’ve had a wonderful career with the City. I’ve developed lasting relationships with so many people these past 16 years," Nichols said. "I am especially grateful for my Public Works staff who have made coming to work so enjoyable and the dedication they have for the department and the citizens of Columbia."